President Trump On The Florida School Shooting Suspect: He Was ‘Mentally Disturbed’

#Donald Trump #Florida
News & Culture Writer
02.15.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

After offering his “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting” and mentioning his conversation with Florida Governor Rick Scott Wednesday afternoon, President Trump finally addressed the devastating high school shooting in Parkland, Florida Thursday morning. Instead of offering a televised address as his predecessors had so often done following similarly tragic school shootings, however, Trump acknowledged the incident with an accusatory tweet declaring the suspect, 17-year-old Nikolas Cruz, to be a “mentally disturbed” person.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” he tweeted with veiled references to reports of previous complaints against the suspect. “Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” The phrasing Trump used in this tweet seems to lay the blame solely on Cruz and those who didn’t report him. What’s more, the tweet was also confusingly attached to a DACA tweet from Tuesday that had absolutely nothing to do with Wednesday’s shooting.

According to multiple White House sources, Trump’s advisers had urged him to address the nation on Wednesday, but he ultimately decided not to. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders did say that the administration was “pretty focused on the Florida shooting,” but subsequently declared a lid at 6:15 pm ET, meaning that neither Trump nor anyone else affiliated with the White House would be publicly addressing the matter later that night. His reasons are unclear, though considering the fact that he signed a bill that revoked Obama-era gun control measures for the mentally ill this time last year, Trump probably wanted to avoid any time in front of the press.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Florida
TAGSdonald trumpFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCESCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP