President Trump ‘Probably’ Won’t Attend The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Again

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.06.18

Getty Image

In news that should come as a surprise to no one, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Friday that President Trump would not be attending this year’s annual dinner. The president echoed the news in a separate, pre-recorded radio show interview, during which he said he “probably” won’t attend the gathering, which he also described as “so bad and so fake.” When he skipped last year’s event, Trump instead attended a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania, but whether or not he’ll be doing the same this year remains to be seen.

In a statement, the White House Correspondents’ Association said they were “informed… that the president does not plan to participate in this year’s dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment.” What’s more, per the annual event’s “tradition,” the current press secretary will represent Trump’s administration at the event and be seated at the head table.

During his pre-recorded segment for Bernie & Sid in the Morning on 77 WABC, however, Trump’s comments about the dinner were less than kind. “It’s unlikely I will do the White House Correspondents dinner this year,” he told the hosts before launching into a characteristic attack on the news media, which he called “so bad and so fake.” Not that any of this matters, though, for this year’s host, comedian Michelle Wolf should have no problem doing her thing on Saturday, April 28th.

(Via White House Correspondents’ Association and The Hill)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPoliticsWhite House Correspondents Association Dinnewhite house correspondents dinner

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP