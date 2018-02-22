Comedy Central

In addition to releasing one of 2017’s most popular stand-up specials and garnering her own late night-style series on Netflix, The Daily Show‘s Michelle Wolf will be donning yet another feather in her cap. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian will serve as the host of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 28th. Wolf later tweeted that the news was “true,” as opposed to one of President Trump’s favorite media-specific insults.

In a statement, White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev said she was “delighted to announce Nice Lady Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year.” Adding that the organization’s “dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism,” Talev declared Wolf’s “embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now.”

Whether or not Trump decides to attend this year’s dinner remains to be seen. He chose not to show up to last year’s event, which was hosted by Wolf’s fellow The Daily Show comic Hasan Minhaj. “We’ve got to address the elephant that’s not in the room,” the comic quipped to the crowd. “The leader of our country is not here. And that’s because he lives in Moscow.” And if the president decides to skip the dinner a second time, it’s a sure bet that news organizations will again cancel their post-dinner events. Who knows? Maybe Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee will revive the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

