Michelle Wolf Of ‘The Daily Show’ Will Host This Year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Politics #Donald Trump #The Daily Show
News & Culture Writer
02.22.18 6 Comments

Comedy Central

In addition to releasing one of 2017’s most popular stand-up specials and garnering her own late night-style series on Netflix, The Daily Show‘s Michelle Wolf will be donning yet another feather in her cap. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian will serve as the host of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 28th. Wolf later tweeted that the news was “true,” as opposed to one of President Trump’s favorite media-specific insults.

In a statement, White House Correspondents’ Association President Margaret Talev said she was “delighted to announce Nice Lady Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year.” Adding that the organization’s “dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism,” Talev declared Wolf’s “embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now.”

Whether or not Trump decides to attend this year’s dinner remains to be seen. He chose not to show up to last year’s event, which was hosted by Wolf’s fellow The Daily Show comic Hasan Minhaj. “We’ve got to address the elephant that’s not in the room,” the comic quipped to the crowd. “The leader of our country is not here. And that’s because he lives in Moscow.” And if the president decides to skip the dinner a second time, it’s a sure bet that news organizations will again cancel their post-dinner events. Who knows? Maybe Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee will revive the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Politics#Donald Trump#The Daily Show
TAGScomedydonald trumpMichelle WolfPoliticsSTAND-UPTHE DAILY SHOWwhite house correspondents dinner

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP