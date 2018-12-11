Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whenever he’s not too busy misspelling words or trying to find his third chief of staff, President Donald Trump is almost always talking about, or appearing on, cable news television. Such was the case on Tuesday, when he and Vice President Mike Pence sat down with incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to discuss the country’s agenda. This included jabs at Trump’s long-promised border wall between the United States and Mexico and a potential government shutdown, which prompted a “temper tantrum” by the president.

Trump was especially angered by Pelosi’s referring to the looming shutdown as a “Trump shutdown,” not to mention her repeated attempts to correct his knowledge of the legislative processes in the House and Senate. “I can’t get it passed in the House if it’s not gonna pass in the Senate. I don’t want to waste time,” he said while interrupting Pelosi. “The House we can get past very easily, and we do, but the problem is the Senate because we need 10 Democrats to vote and they won’t vote.”

“We have a lot of disagreements here,” added Schumer, when Trump ultimately ignored Pelosi and instead deferred to him. “The Washington Post today gave you a whole lot of ‘Pinocchios’ because they say you constantly misstate how much of the wall is built, but that’s not the point here. We have a disagreement about the wall.” He then reminded Trump that he has called for a government shutdown “20 times,” while Pelosi interjected to tell Trump that he “will not win.”