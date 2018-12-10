Getty Image

Donald Trump is clearly feeling the pressure from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closing in — if his Twitter account is any indication, anyway. The president’s tweets have been even more screamy and unhinged than usual since the documents dropped on Friday, and Monday morning was no exception. At 5:46 a.m. (which feels important to note), Trump seemingly tweeted something he saw while watching Fox News during executive time.

“‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion,'” he tweeted, tagging the right-wing cable news network. “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”

He then followed the comma/ellipses cliffhanger with a second tweet once again pointing the finger at his former private attorney and fixer Michael Cohen (because that seems to be a strategy working out well for him).

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Aside from the fact that the “simple private transaction” he’s referencing is his lawyer paying off a porn star to stay quiet about their allegedly “textbook generic” sexual encounter — yes, the President of the United States misspelled the word “smoking” not once, but twice.