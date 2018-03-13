The news was filled this morning with the surprise announcement that Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive Donald Trump appointed as Secretary of State, had been removed in favor of Mike Pompeo, who to this point had been running the CIA. This morning, Trump remarked on the decision, and made a few claims about the nature of the decision. The validity of those claims, however, was almost immediately thrown into question.
In brief remarks to the press corps after announcing the firing on Twitter, Trump claimed that he was doing this more for Tillerson’s sake than his own:
“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time….I made that decision by myself, I think Rex will be much happier now.”
However, this directly contradicts a statement, also issued on Twitter, on December 1st:
And it doesn’t seem to align with the rest of the administration’s reaction. Tillerson reportedly learned the President would ask for his resignation at the same time the press did. Tillerson was reportedly in the middle of sensitive national security work, and clearly wasn’t expecting to be dismissed. It’s unclear whether Mike Pompeo had been appraised of his transfer, as well. Also curious is the timing, as Tillerson had, just yesterday, broken with the Trump administration’s refusal to acknowledge Russia was involved in a chemical weapons attack on British soil.
(via CNN)
“I think Rex will be much happier now.”
If Trump mean by no longer working for him and having to try to diplomatically manage his off-the-cuff bullshit statements? Then yeah, Rex’ll be *way* happier…
Putin’s nutsack must taste like a Bic Mac
wonder if it tastes more like vodka or russian dressing
Well, I guess a CIA fella could, maybe, y’know, broker a better deal with North Korea than an oil guy.
Christ we’re fucked…
Rex agrees with Britain and proclaims that Russia was involved in the poisoning of the ex-spy and many others on British soil on Monday. Something Sarah Huckleberry Sandbag refused to do.
Rex is fired on Tuesday.
Now cue all of the local blind apologists to pish posh it away as business as usual. Nothing to see here.
Well, he doesn’t have to work for a moron anymore.
A f-ing moron.