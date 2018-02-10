Donald Trump sat down in the Oval Office and fielded questions from reporters on Friday, where he was asked to comment on the domestic abuse scandal that led to White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter’s sudden resignation. The president’s response was a stark contrast to the sentiments expressed by Chief of Staff John Kelly, who sent a memo to White House staff condemning domestic violence.
Once again, Trump managed to jump to the glowing defense of an individual accused of reprehensible actions, lamenting that Porter was going through a very tough time. “He did a very good job while he was in the White House, and we hope he has a wonderful career,” Trump told reporters. “Now, he also says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that … but we absolutely wish him well.”
Trump could have (and likely should have) stopped there, but during some undoubtedly well-earned executive time on Saturday morning, the president took to Twitter to double down on his sentiments.
“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” the president wrote. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone.” (Unless one aspires to be President of the United States, apparently.)
One could also argue that peoples lives are also shattered by domestic abuse, but that’s neither here nor there. Despite Trump’s insistence to brush off Porter’s violent past as “mere allegations,” the fact remains that both of his former wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby, have evidence to back up their claims in the form of graphic photos of abuse and a 2010 protection order, respectively.
Kelly is reportedly prepared to resign over criticisms of how he handled the controversy, and Trump’s latest remarks are likely not helping matters.
I’m a disgusted as I could possibly be to agree with this asshat pumpkin, but he’s actually right. While he’s dead wrong about this specific subject, lives really are destroyed without any semblance of due process or the foundational principle of the presumption of innocence. ‘Member how upset the left got when the PATRIOT Act imposed some of the same things? Can’t be on both sides of an issue — these principles are either crucial to a functioning democracy or they’re not, it’s not a pick-and-choose situation.
Of course the fact this clown, who is doing everything he can to curtail democracy in every other conceivable way, is the one to say it sucks. I’d rather hear the same message from Bill Burr or Bari Weiss…(and I can!)
I concur with the sentiment, but don’t forget this is the same asshat pumpkin that “without due process or the foundational principle of the presumption of innocence”:
-Accused Barack Obama of not being an American citizen
-Accused the former president of wiretapping his phone
-Accused the father of Ted Cruz to being complicit in the murder of JFK
-Demanded the killing of men who were later exonerated in the Central Park Five incident
-Called democrats who didn’t applaud is SOTU speech “treasonous”
-Claimed a US District judge had a conflict of interest in doing his job because of his “Mexican heritage”
I guess what I’m saying is FUCK THAT GUY. One can still be the most horrible person on Earth and still sit down to pee every once in a while.
Counterpoint: there’s a photo of this woman with a black eye and he lied to the FBI.
Additional counterpoint: Due process applies to the judicial system (and in rare occasions, employment situations due to contracts though that’s generally referred to as just cause), not to most jobs or public opinion. This guy isn’t going isn’t being convicted in a court of law or going to jail because of these accusations therefore, it is not a due process issue.
Except presumption of innocence isn’t an issue. There is evidence to the contrary. So you either believe the accusations as they are, with photographic evidence and witnesses, or you believe the lying scumbags who lie about everything else also.
Shattered? That’s fucking woman abuser will land in his feet with a high paying job. Trump sounds like he’s melting.
Central
Park
Five
Oh, and there’s no way Donny wrote that tweet. Probably by one of his staffers, most likely one who got absolutely wrecked in family court.
Probably Hope Hicks
The best people.
Trump could backhand Melania on tv and his supporters would still back him up. This addmin can’t be stopped. Focus on the midterms.
You are 100% correct on this. He can’t be stopped. He won the election with the same low approval rating he currently has. And every time he says something that any sane person would think is horrible and career enduring, it reinvigorates his base. They love it. The more racist, sexist the better. He will skate through anything that comes from the Mueller probe (or he fires Mueller) and will easily win re-election.
I mean, Trump did rape and assault at least one of his wives, so why is this a big deal?
Counterpoint: nobody cares about your outrage. Like at all.
we are well aware that you don’t care about rape and assault ak8675309
I care about trivializing rape and assault, you retard.
I’d say you’d look like less of an ass if you actually responded to the right post, but I’m pretty sure your just a straight ass, ak8675309.
You only care about trivializing victims and their accusations. We see through you. You a very simple person. Keep posting here. You’re exposing yourself without even knowing it
I’ll also just leave this here:
[www.washingtonpost.com]
He has the intelligence of a 5th grader. Why the fuck would you capitalize Due Process?
Because due process is patriarchy
In Trumps view, if a man says he’s innocent than that’s good enough for him. Regardless of evidence to the contrary…
Alison Bri , Seth rogen, Michael Schur, and many friends of aziz all said the same stuff last month. Due process and facts only matter to the media if they check the right boxes.
False equivalency? Check.
Please look up “Due Process”, dumbass.
Who didn’t get due process here? The Porter allegations were investigated by the FBI and found to be credible. A judge in 2010 (well before #MeToo) found the allegations credible enough to issue a restraining order.
Jared Kushner is another one of the alleged 20/something people in the White Hohse who haven’t been able to acquire full security clearance. I know his father has been a conman crook for years and spent time in the slammer, I wonder what the FBI has on Jared and if the public will have to wait until after Mueller finishes his investigation.
Also- I really really hope someone inside the White House told/Warned Hope Hicks of the kind of person she was dating. Supposedly Trump treats Hicks like a daughter, and she is close friends with Ivanka…. Not mentioning this guys past to her would be fucking mind boggling
Treats her as a daughter…as in he wants to fuck her?
Exactly! I recent saw an article that said White House staffers refer to Ivanka as “The Real First Lady” and Hicks as “The Real First Daughter”