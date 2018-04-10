Press Sec. Sanders tells @jonkarl that Pres. Trump "certainly believes he has the power" to fire Robert Mueller. https://t.co/qxpsCOsMbP pic.twitter.com/lJXEgub7QI — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not have an enviable job in holding Tuesday’s daily press briefing, less than 24 hours after news broke that the FBI had raided both the office and hotel room of President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen. The raid was notable, among other reasons, in that it was only referred by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — but actually signed off on by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Trump’s own appointee, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. Yet, the president continues to lash out calling the investigation a “witch hunt” on Twitter.

While grilling Sanders over the Cohen raid, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked whether or not president believes he has the power to fire special counsel Mueller, to which she replied, “He certainly believes he has the power to do so.”

Sanders was later asked a follow up by another reporter later in the briefing, who pointed out that actually, only Rosenstein has the power to fire Mueller. Sanders was steadfast on her position, however. “We’ve been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision,” she reiterated.

Indeed, as CNBC points out, according to the Code of Federal Regulations, “the Special Counsel may be disciplined or removed from office only by the personal action of the Attorney General.” The only problem is, what happens if Trump decides to fire both Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (although he recused himself, it could happen)? All we can do is stay tuned in to the worst reality show ever.