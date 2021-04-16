The world is still reeling over the news of the untimely passing of Earl Simmons, the iconic rapper known as DMX, who succumbed to injuries of a drug overdose last week after spending a week in critical care at a White Plains, New York hospital. DMX was a singular voice in hip-hop who was able to express a range of emotions, cutting some of the most braggadocious and emotionally revealing records in hip-hop history.

Months before his death, the legendary rapper stopped by Uproxx’s People’s Party with Talib Kweli for an in-depth discussion that covered everything from his early days hustling mixtapes to the highs and lows of his career and personal life.

The clip above, a prayer he shared near the end of the episode, offers a compelling moment for fans of DMX and the golden age of hip-hop. Admittedly, it’s not easy to watch, all things considered. But it’s also a reminder that few could express themselves with the emotional depth and raw intensity that X did. Through the short minute and a half long freestyle, DMX lays bare a range of emotions — fear, anger, faith, wrestling with destiny, and a genuine, childlike sense of hope — in a way that only he could.

Rest in power to one of the best to ever do it.