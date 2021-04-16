People's Party

DMX Shared This Prayer With His Fans, Months Before His Tragic Passing

The world is still reeling over the news of the untimely passing of Earl Simmons, the iconic rapper known as DMX, who succumbed to injuries of a drug overdose last week after spending a week in critical care at a White Plains, New York hospital. DMX was a singular voice in hip-hop who was able to express a range of emotions, cutting some of the most braggadocious and emotionally revealing records in hip-hop history.

Months before his death, the legendary rapper stopped by Uproxx’s People’s Party with Talib Kweli for an in-depth discussion that covered everything from his early days hustling mixtapes to the highs and lows of his career and personal life.

The clip above, a prayer he shared near the end of the episode, offers a compelling moment for fans of DMX and the golden age of hip-hop. Admittedly, it’s not easy to watch, all things considered. But it’s also a reminder that few could express themselves with the emotional depth and raw intensity that X did. Through the short minute and a half long freestyle, DMX lays bare a range of emotions — fear, anger, faith, wrestling with destiny, and a genuine, childlike sense of hope — in a way that only he could.

Rest in power to one of the best to ever do it.

