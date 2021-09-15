Rap legends Talib Kweli and Diamond D have just dropped a new video for “The Fold,” definitely one of the standout tracks from the duo’s collaborative album Gotham, which launched earlier this year. The video, which was directed by Grammy-nominated visual artist Mathieu Bitton, shows Talib Kweli and Diamond D repping Brooklyn and trades in high production value and cheesy set design for something that feels authentic and organic — almost like it was shot on a phone — a perfect visual accompaniment to the paired down minimalist track.

Kweli and Diamond D each bring their distinct flows to a track that feels like a victory lap for classic New York City hip-hop, and features cameo appearances from Kweli’s tight-knit and very famous group of friends, including comedians Dave Chapelle, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, and fellow hip-hop heavyweights like Madlib, Pharoahe Monch, Chace Infinite, and more.

We’re really digging on the rawness of the visuals, which coupled with Kweli’s in-the-pocket flow that occasionally spills over into complex cadences and Diamond D’s ultra-smooth final verse gives us all a reminder of what makes the two New York MCs a couple of the genre’s most legendary figures.

Which cameos did we miss? Let us know in the comments after you check out the video to “The Fold” above. To hear more from the duo be sure to check out the Diamond D episode of People’s Party.