When Will Aaron Carter’s Memoir Come Out?

What started as a healing exercise for late singer Aaron Carter, his memoir has begun to cause harm to his surviving family and friends. After tributes poured in, including heartfelt messages from rapper The Game, former actress girlfriend Hilary Duff, and his brother Nick Carter, they are now battling it out with the book’s publisher to delay its release.

Despite not having many contributions from the late pop star, NBC Bay Area confirms the book (titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life) will be released as early as next Tuesday, November 15. President and publisher of Ballast Books, Andy Symonds, who serves as the book’s co-author, stands by the decision to move forward with the project.

In a statement, Symonds said, “Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

Duff expressed her anger over the decision, stating, “There’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking [the] appropriate time or care to fact-check the validity of his work.”

She continued, “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified clickbait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless money grab.”

Nick Carter hasn’t responded to the news of the book’s release yet. However, Aaron’s former manager Taylor Helgeson issued a comment on the matter, stating, “In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing, we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases including an album, a single, and now it seems a book.”

Fans of the former child star have expressed that they will not support the book.

If the #aaroncarter book is released next week, as is being reported, will you buy it? — FeelFreetoPanic (@FeelFreeToPanic) November 10, 2022

Trash. All these vultures are trash. https://t.co/vE1djQe2uh — Rose 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ (@ForeverRebel) November 11, 2022