After several extensions and multiple unforeseen postponements, Adele’s Las Vegas residency has officially concluded. Yesterday (November 23), Weekends With Adele wrapped up its monster of a run at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum.

As expected the “Chasing Pavements” singer delivered a tearful speech about Weekends With Adele ending. Although Adele was moved by the milestone, it appears her emotional reaction as more to do with Adele’s indefinite hiatus.

While addressing the end of Weekends With Adele and her upcoming “long break,” Adele revealed she’s “sh*tting herself” trying to figure out what’s next. In the clip captured by an attendee (viewable here), discussed her plans or lack thereof.

“[The residency] has been wonderful, and I’m going to miss [my fans] terribly,” she said. “I don’t know when I next want to perform again. I’m not doing anything else. I’m actually sh*tting myself about what I am going to do.”

Adele went on to joke about what she would fill her days with now that she won’t be consumed with show fittings, sound checks, band rehearsals, and more. “I guess I’ll just daydream,” she joked. “I guess that’s what I will be doing. But I can’t do that forever.”

She closed with a token of appreciation for the fans that made the trip to Las Vegas in order to see her perform. Adele’s long break is well deserved but fans supporters hope that she’ll at least occasionally release music.