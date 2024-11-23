Adele doesn’t mince her words. Still, fans found it hard to believe the “Chasing Pavement” singer when Adele confessed she “f*cking hates musicals.”

Well, Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seems to be exempt from that disdain. Yesterday (November 22), during her Weekends With Adele residency show in Las Vegas, Adele announced that she does plan seeing the highly anticipated film in theaters.

In a video captured by a concertgoer (viewable here), Adele shared the hilariously shocking news. “I really don’t like musicals,” she said. “And don’t judge me; I think it’s an art, I think it’s a craft, I think it’s absolutely phenomenal, it just doesn’t do anything for me.”

She continue to reveal what changed her mind. “But whatever this ‘Wicked’ press campaign is going on. I am gagged to see it,” she said. “I am going to watch Wicked which is absolutely crazy because I didn’t like the musical itself. I don’t like any musicals, but it’s working.”

She continued: “Their marketing campaign has worked. It has worked on me. And I am absolutely going to see it probably on Sunday, when I’m going to see it. I’m very, very excited,’ the star concluded.”

Now, supporters are holding out hope to see if it changes Adele’s mind about the artistic discipline overall.