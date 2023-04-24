Adele graced James Corden with her presence for his last-ever “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, which will air its final episode this Thursday, April 27.

The 21-minute “Carpool Karaoke” hit the internet this morning, April 24. It made Adele and Corden emotional, but Adele’s signature biting humor wasn’t compromised.

Corden wiped tears out of his eyes after he and Adele belted out “I Drink Wine” from her 2021 30 album, and then he brought up that Adele is just “one Tony Award away from the EGOT.”

“You now have the EGO,” Corden quipped at the 15:06 mark.

“Always had that, babe,” Adele said, then added, “I really don’t think that [EGOT] is ever gonna happen. I would never write a musical or anything like that because I f*cking hate musicals.”

She continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I f*cking hate [musicals]. […] I just don’t need to hear everything in f*cking song all the time, you know? I also think the EGO suits me better.”

And then, they launched into a duet of Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain On My Parade” from Funny Girl.

Their other three song choices were Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep,” “Love Is A Game,” and “Hometown Glory.”

Watch Adele’s full “Carpool Karaoke” with Corden above.