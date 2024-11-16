Ariana Grande is proudly Team USA. (with even prouder Italian roots). But during a recent sit down, “The Boy Is Mine” singer crowned another country the leaders in vocal prowess.

Just as Ariana Grande had the chance to unlock her “inner theater kid” for Wicked, others around the world are doing the same. With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio traveling around the globe to promote the forthcoming film (due out on November 22) tributes of the musical’s classic tunes have begun to pour in.

While chatting with television host Lyn Ching for their 24 Oras appearance (viewable here), Ariana made an interesting confession. “Filipinos are the best singers in the world,” she said.

Even Erivo, a Nigerian-British Tony Award-winning vocalist, seems to agree with Grande’s remark. “Yes. No, they do,” she echoed.

Grande took her bold statement to the next level, saying: “No, honestly, they have the best voices, too.”

Well, Ching allowed the Filipino people’s voices to prove Grande’s point. Ching went on to play a group of Filipinos submitted a video tribute performing Wicked’s standout and extremely technical ballad “Defying Gravity.” After the video ended, both ladies were left speechless.

Both ladies referred to the performance as “amazing” and “beautiful.”

Grande ended it off saying, “Those harmonies at the end. That was stunning.”