Over the years, Jack Antonoff has shown to be one of pop and indie music’s most prolific producers. But this week, fans of Antonoff’s band Bleachers will finally get new music. Bleachers’ self-titled fourth studio album is imminent, and we’ve put together a nifty guide to the much-anticipated project.

Release Date Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “I Am Right On Time”

2. “Modern Girl”

3. “Jesus Is Dead”

4. “Me Before You”

5. “Alma Mater”

6. “Tiny Moves”

7. “Isimo”

8. “Woke Up Today”

9. “Self Respect”

10. “Hey Joe”

11. “Call Me After Midnight”

12. “We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever”

13. “Ordinary Heaven”

14. “The Waiter”

15. “I Am In Your Hands” (Bonus Track)

16. “Margo” (Bonus Track)

17. “Alma Mater (From The Day It Was Written)” (Bonus Track)

18. “Drug Free America” (Bonus Track)

Singles So far, Bleachers has released the singles “Alma Mater,” “Modern Girl,” “Me Before You,” and “Tiny Moves.” Features So far, the only known vocal collaboration on the album consists of additional vocals by Lana Del Rey on the song “Alma Mater.”