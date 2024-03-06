Over the years, Jack Antonoff has shown to be one of pop and indie music’s most prolific producers. But this week, fans of Antonoff’s band Bleachers will finally get new music. Bleachers’ self-titled fourth studio album is imminent, and we’ve put together a nifty guide to the much-anticipated project.
Release Date
Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “I Am Right On Time”
2. “Modern Girl”
3. “Jesus Is Dead”
4. “Me Before You”
5. “Alma Mater”
6. “Tiny Moves”
7. “Isimo”
8. “Woke Up Today”
9. “Self Respect”
10. “Hey Joe”
11. “Call Me After Midnight”
12. “We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever”
13. “Ordinary Heaven”
14. “The Waiter”
15. “I Am In Your Hands” (Bonus Track)
16. “Margo” (Bonus Track)
17. “Alma Mater (From The Day It Was Written)” (Bonus Track)
18. “Drug Free America” (Bonus Track)
Singles
So far, Bleachers has released the singles “Alma Mater,” “Modern Girl,” “Me Before You,” and “Tiny Moves.”
Features
So far, the only known vocal collaboration on the album consists of additional vocals by Lana Del Rey on the song “Alma Mater.”
Artwork
You can see the Bleachers album artwork below.
Tour
You can see the dates for Bleachers’ From The Studio To The Stage Tour below. Samia will open for Bleachers on select dates for the US shows.
03/19 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
03/20 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
03/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
03/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
03/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
05/20 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
05/22 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
05/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
05/25 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
05/26 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
06/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
06/02 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/04 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/07 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
06/08 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/15 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
*without Samia