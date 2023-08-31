Amazon Music Live had a strong run of performances last year, like ones from Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Rocky, and 21 Savage. Now the series, which airs live via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, is coming back for 2023 with a terrific lineup.

The new season will kick off with Ed Sheeran on September 21, a week before the release of his album Autumn Variations. After Sheeran will be Latin star Feid on September 28, whose new album Mor No Le Temas a la Oscuridad is set to drop the next day. Lil Durk will follow on October 5 and more artists are set to be announced. All performances will go down at 9 p.m. PT, after Thursday Night Football. 2 Chainz will return to host the new season, as he did the first one.

Ryan Redington, GM of Amazon Music, said in a statement, “We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week. Available to fans around the world on Prime Video and Twitch, AML became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year we’re going even bigger.”

Watch the trailer for the new season above.

