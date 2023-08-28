Ed Sheeran is ditching mathematics symbols for his newly announced next album, Autumn Variations, but he’s not quite done with his Mathematics Tour and Subtract Tour.

Over the weekend, the simultaneous North American treks landed in Seattle, Washington, where Sheeran promoted Autumn Variations at Starbucks. His Subtract Tour show happened on Friday, August 25, at Paramount Theatre, and then Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour lit up Lumen Field on Saturday, August 26. The latter featured proud Seattleite Macklemore.

“That was insane. 81,000 people and a Lumen Field record,” Macklemore captioned an Instagram carousel. “The entire show/production/you as a human…The best. Thank you for having me Ed.”

Macklemore and Sheeran also jointly posted an Instagram Reel that captured their performance of “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” Sheeran captioned it, “What a moment, bringing out @macklemore in Seattle for a home crowd. Will never forget that energy in the stadium. Thank you Ben for your time, and your city rocks x”

On July 15, Eminem made a surprise appearance during Sheeran’s stop at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan to perform “Lose Yourself.”

Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour is scheduled to visit BC Place in Vancouver, BC on September 2, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 9, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on September 16 before its finale on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.