Sexyy Red Has A Remix Of ‘Hellcats & SRTs’ With Lil Durk On The Way

It’s Sexyy Red’s moment right now. The St. Louis rapper’s wishes are all coming true; she’s met (and opened for) Drake, she got a cute photo with Tyler The Creator, and she’s set to turn cities across America into Pound Town satellites with her upcoming Hood Hottest Princess Tour. She’s got a lot of momentum, and it looks like she’s not letting any of it slip away.

Next on her agenda is a remix of her Hood Hottest Princess single “Hellcats & SRTS” featuring none other than Lil Durk. The two rappers had a humorous exchange recently when Durk teased the upcoming collab, but accidentally misspelled Red’s rap name in his tweet. “Feel like going on my feature run,” he wrote. “I’m healed….First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT.”

The error prompted her to tease him with a typo of her own (albeit an intentional one), writing, “Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk?”

The two rappers kept the gag going this week, with Durk sharing a screenshot of his DAW (digital audio workstation) session featuring the reveal of the collab’s title and a joking, even worse misspelling of “cexy reddd” for the artist name. She came right back, cracking, “Ok lol luh derk got me lost for words right now.” The funny exchange has both rappers’ fans hype for the collab; clearly, if they have this much chemistry online, their musical connection is going to be a must-listen.