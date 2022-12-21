Feid faced an online leak this year when his album surfaced months in advance. The rising Colombian star combated another leak last night (December 20) when his song “Yandel 150” circulated online. So, he released music video for his alluring collaboration with Puerto Rican icon Yandel shortly after.

Feid had planned to release his album in December, but an online leak forced him to release it in September. He dropped the LP with the title Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, which translates to “Happy Birthday Ferxxo We Pirated Your Album.” The album went on to become the biggest of Feid’s career. Thanks to hits like “Normal” and “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” he appeared at No. 48 among the 50 most-streamed artists of the year on Spotify.

Yesterday, Feid posted on Twitter that he noticed that “Yandel 150,” his collaboration with Yandel, leaked online. “Well, the the song with Yandel leaked.” he wrote. “What do we do? Should we release it?”

Bueno se filtró el tema tan sapohp con YANDEL , que hacemos? Lo sacamos? — ferxxo (@ferxxo4) December 20, 2022

Yandel ended up releasing the music video for “Yandel 150” last night. He sings the sexy reggaeton romp alongside Feid in a strip club. Both artists serenade the exotic dancers who have their full attention.

Yandel featured on Feid’s Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum. They previously teamed up for the song “XQ Te Pones Así.” Over the weekend, Feid was a special guest at one of Wisin y Yandel‘s farewell concerts in Puerto Rico. He announced that next year he will headline a show by himself at the iconic El Coliseo where the concert was taking place.