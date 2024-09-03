The “ Cut! ” singer is reportedly back on the prowl and dating a reality TV star nonetheless. Continue below for more information.

Over the past few weeks, several singers including Jennifer Lopez and Muni Long have announced their divorce. But just as their unions are sadly coming to an end, other musicians ( Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo ) have teased their budding relationships. Based on whispers Maren Morris’ name can be added to the list.

Are Maren Morris And Justin Assada Dating?

According to People, Maren Morris and Perfect Match star Justin Assada are an item. But things are still fairly new. On August 28, seemingly soft launched their relationship off posting a photo of him on a date with Morris.

In October 2023, Morris split from her ex-husband Ryan Hurd. Last month, Morris opened up to the outlet about their split before confessing that she was “enjoying dating for the first time.”

“This part of myself is the most confident and just not taking herself too seriously,” she said. “So it is the perfect moment to be dating,” she said. “My rules are just you have to be really spectacular to push me over.”

Neither Maren Morris nor Justin Assada have addressed the rumor. But a source close to their pair confirmed they are indeed seeing each out.