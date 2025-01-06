Ariana Grande has mostly been focused on the Wicked movie over the past few years, although she did release a new album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2024. As for what’s next on the music front, some sort of expansion of the Eternal Sunshine universe appears to be forthcoming.

In an interview with Access Hollywood (here’s a video) at the Golden Globes yesterday (January 5), Grande said:

“[New music] is not something I’m thinking about right now. But, you know, there’s something that I made last year that will come out eventually, it’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine, so that does exist and that will be coming out at some point. But, no, I’m not in the studio at the moment.”

This isn’t the first time in recent days Grande has indicated music isn’t her priority at the moment. In December, she said, “I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with Wicked. But music will always be a part of my life.”