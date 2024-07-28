Records have already been set at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With the world’s greatest athletes are looking to bring home a metal for their home countries. Well, celebrities from those nations want to witness live.

Over the course of the games, Team USA have already amassed a huge cheering corner. So far, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are just two of the musicians spotted in the crowd. Despite her hiatus from all things not involved with the forthcoming musical film, Wicked, Ariana could help but watch Simone Biles’ beam routine alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, and her brother Frankie.

ariana grande and cynthia erivo cheering on simone biles is so cute pic.twitter.com/htXcvu1SiQ — mara 🖤 (@girlb3hindaura) July 28, 2024

Although Lady Gaga was seen on screen, she confirmed her attendance over on Instagram. On the platform, she penned a message to Biles and about Team USA’s gymnasts.

“She nailed it. What an honor to be so close,” she wrote. “Unimaginable strength and talent 🖤🖤🖤 will never forget today, I’m so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women.”

Lady Gaga shows her support for Simone Biles and the women’s gymnastics team at the #Olympics: “Unimaginable strength and talent 🖤🖤🖤will never forget today I'm so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women!” pic.twitter.com/ZokmmOL9d6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2024

Other musicians that have thrown their support behind with fun videos Team USA include Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Feeling in the @Olympics spirit ✨ Can’t wait to cheer everyone on, you are all champions! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/t6QDFnUoNd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 26, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Touts Paris Olympics for NBCU pic.twitter.com/9nRhq1j2jQ — ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🥀 (@AKISTALLI) November 23, 2023

NBC even incorporated a viral clip of Megan to have fun while promoting the globe event.

While others, like Charlie Puth and Kelly Clarkson, focused more so on Celine Dion’s tear-jerking performance during the opening ceremony.

Charlie Puth praises Céline Dion following her performance at the Paris #Olympics opening ceremony: “no words other than astounding.” pic.twitter.com/DmYGlqWiMK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2024

Kelly Clarkson gives Celine Dion the gold medal for vocal athletes. 🥺❤️ 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6j8medRkMg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

There are still several days left, so expect many more celebrity cameos.