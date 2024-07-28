Ariana Grande Olympic Games Paris 2024 (1024x437)
Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Showed Their Support For Simone Biles At The 2024 Paris Olympics

Records have already been set at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With the world’s greatest athletes are looking to bring home a metal for their home countries. Well, celebrities from those nations want to witness live.

Over the course of the games, Team USA have already amassed a huge cheering corner. So far, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are just two of the musicians spotted in the crowd. Despite her hiatus from all things not involved with the forthcoming musical film, Wicked, Ariana could help but watch Simone Biles’ beam routine alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, and her brother Frankie.

Although Lady Gaga was seen on screen, she confirmed her attendance over on Instagram. On the platform, she penned a message to Biles and about Team USA’s gymnasts.

“She nailed it. What an honor to be so close,” she wrote. “Unimaginable strength and talent 🖤🖤🖤 will never forget today, I’m so grateful to be so close and witness these incredible women.”

Other musicians that have thrown their support behind with fun videos Team USA include Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC even incorporated a viral clip of Megan to have fun while promoting the globe event.

@nbcolympics

PERIOD!! Megan Thee Stallion lives rent free in our heads. 🇹🇻 #ParisOlympics 🎥 @Megan Thee Stallion

♬ to velo by megan thee stallion – chantelle

While others, like Charlie Puth and Kelly Clarkson, focused more so on Celine Dion’s tear-jerking performance during the opening ceremony.

There are still several days left, so expect many more celebrity cameos.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Rema’s Polarizing ‘Heis’ Album Is The Jolt Afrobeats Needs
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors