Ariana Grande Made Her Grammys Return With A Medley Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Hits

The roster of performers taking the stage at tonight’s Grammys is a huge one, and one of the biggest names on that list is Ariana Grande. She graced the stage with one of 2019’s biggest albums, Thank U, Next, by performing a medley of songs from it, which included “Imagine,” “7 Rings,” and “Thank U, Next.”

Grande famously did not show up to last year’s Grammy ceremony, even though she was initially going to perform. The way she told it, she was not given creative control over her performance, so she pulled out and didn’t bother showing up in any capacity. She was also pretty upset with the Recording Academy after Mac Miller didn’t come away with any posthumous trophies. Still, she was certainly keeping tabs on the show, as she tweeted about it a lot and even still wore the dress she was planning on wearing to the event.

Grande has five Grammy nods to her name. Thank U, Next is up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, “7 Rings” is up for Record Of TheYear and Best Pop Solo Performance, and her Social House collaboration “Boyfriend” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Billie Eilish is definitely pulling for her to win.

Watch Grande’s performance above, and find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.