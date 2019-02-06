Ariana Grande Reportedly Won’t Even Attend The Grammys After A Disagreement Over Her Performance

02.06.19

The Grammys announced a new set of artists who would be performing during the awards show this weekend, and on the list are Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa, and others. Not on the list is Ariana Grande, who is one of the biggest artists of the moment and definitely a key figure in the 2018 music conversation. She was reportedly in talks to perform during the ceremony, but following a disagreement, it looks like she won’t even be attending the ceremony at all.

Variety reports that Grande wanted to perform “7 Rings,” but Grammy producers refused to allow that to happen, which left Grande feeling “insulted.” A compromise was reached, though, that Grande could perform the song as part of a medley. However, when Grammy producers insisted that they be able to choose the second song, Grande pulled out of the performance altogether. Variety‘s source noted that “such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show.” All of this was apparently enough for Grande to decide that she doesn’t want to attend the ceremony at all.

It’s also worth noting that many felt Grande was snubbed for some major awards this year: Sweetener was one of 2018’s biggest albums, but Grande was only nominated in pop-specific categories.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees here.

