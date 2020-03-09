Rihanna has always been ahead of the curve in the pop game, and it’s been no different as she branched out into other industries. Of course, as a business woman, she knows just how much social media can impact a brand, and has already created a TikTok account for Fenty Beauty which already has nearly 400K subscribers.

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020

She took thing a step further this week by announcing the first Fenty Beauty TikTok house in Los Angeles. It’s unclear if that means many more are to come or if she’s just excited about the launch, but if there’s a space dedicated to creating TikTok around Fenty Beauty, it’s definitely going to be influential.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” Rihanna said during a clip of the launch event shared on Fenty Beauty’s TikTok. “That’s where we are, I know, it’s kind of fly, I want to like sleep over and stuff. But I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. And I can’t do it alone. So to join in with the people who are influencing the world in my community and my generation, this is like a hub.”

Get ready to see a lot more makeup videos going viral in the near future.