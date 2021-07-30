For the past few weeks, Ariana Grande’s focus has been on her sixth album Positions, with her performing “Safety Net,” “Off The Table” and other highlights from the projects. Now, the singer is taking things back to her fourth album for a different kind of release. Grande’s new perfume, titled “God Is A Woman,” after the standout track from her 2018 album, Sweetener, is available on the beauty retailer Ulta’s online store before it hits store shelves August 1. The fragrance comes in a lavender-colored bottle that’s sized at 1.7 ounces for $55 and 3.4 ounces for $65.

The fragrance is cruelty-free and 100% vegan, and it’s Grande’s first perfume with clean, 91% naturally derived ingredients. According to Billboard, a press release for the fragrance describes it as “a soft opening of juicy pear and ambrette evolves into a wonderfully sensuous floral heart of Turkish rose petals, paired with divine orris.” It adds, “Finally, the drydown unfolds into a warming blend of Madagascar vanilla and a creamy, woody twist of cedarwood. The signature lies in the natural ambrette, that while on top, still leaves its mark throughout wear with its skin-sensual musk, leaving an alluring trail.”

The Ariana Grande Fragrance Brand plans to donate $5 for every purchase of the perfume towards clean-up initiatives. The charitable campaign, which begins on July 29 and ends on August 11, promises to donate at least $75,000 to the cause.

You can purchase the God Is A Woman fragrance through Ulta’s website here.