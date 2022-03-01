All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

It’s been a pretty sweet week for pop music. Avril Lavigne finally made her long-awaited pop-punk comeback with the smashing album Love Sux, and Rosalía has continued to roll out her forthcoming album Motomami (whose artwork caught a lot of people’s attention) with a new single and video “Chicken Teriyaki.” Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Deb Never — “Crutches” Los Angeles-based, up-and-coming artist Deb Never makes catchy tunes that blend pop, hip hop, and grunge. In “Crutches,” she deadpans about the exhaustion of waiting for life to get better and determines to gain some agency over her life. It’s not until the end that the optimism reveals itself, as the songs bursts into a brighter, refreshing sound. Joshua Bassett — “Doppelgänger” Joshua Bassett is realizing the magnitude of his heartbreak on “Doppelgänger.” “The song poured out of me immediately after seeing someone who I thought was my ex at a coffee shop,” he said about the track, and the racing, conflicting thoughts he experienced afterward are portrayed in this painfully honest single.

Avril Lavigne — “Cannonball” The pop-punk revival into the mainstream is gaining even more momentum now that Avril Lavigne is back in the game. This killer opener to her new album Love Sux contains the same energy and personality that “Sk8er Boi” did back in 2002; it’s explosive, infectious, and irresistible. Nessa Barrett — “Dying On The Inside” TikTok star Nessa Barrett is showing off her ability to tackle serious topics with care and honesty and still make the track danceable and upbeat. The video captures the darkness of the situation with flocks of bats and lots of fire. Even though it’s depressing, there’s a sense of catharsis, too.

Juliana Madrid — “Madonna” Juliana Madrid, a Texas-based singer-songwriter, is making her debut with this stunning track, “Madonna.” Her breathy vocals make the song shine, and the lyrics, which were co-written by her, Benjamin Ruttner of The Knocks, Simon Oscroft, and Alex Winston, are haunting and evocative and linger after the song finishes. Kehlani — “Little Story” Kehlani takes their music very seriously, moving from project to project. Blue Water Road is next on their agenda and its new single previews a carefully-constructed, brooding sound that lets their gorgeous vocals serve as the centerpiece. The build-up is worth it when violins create a soothing, all-encompassing soundscape at the end.

Cavetown, Beabadoobee — “Fall In Love With A Girl” For this heartwarming ballad, Cavetown, the thriving project of Robin Skinner, teamed up with future Halsey opener Beabadoobee. The result is a cute love song about going after the one who treats you right: “I heard you fell in love with a girl / She makes you feel like the world is on your shoulder when you’re over your head.” It’s sweet and cinematic, as if it’s from the scene of resolution in an emotional movie. Rosalía — “Chicken Teriyaki” To prepare for the release of her forthcoming third studio album Motomami, Rosalía unveiled this bouyant track with an equally as fun music video full of dancing. It follows “La Fama,” her seductive collaboration with The Weeknd. Both songs point toward a playful album with a sharp edge.