All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This best new pop music this week saw an array of unexpected collaborations and stand-out singles. Miley Cyrus signaled a new era with her ’80s-inspired single, Dua Lipa tapped Madonna and Missy Elliot for a revved-up remix, and Charlie Puth teamed up with Blackbear for a heartfelt number. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Miley Cyrus — “Midnight Sky” Miley Cyrus’s new single is a standout of this week’s best new pop. “Midnight Sun” follows Cyrus’ 2019 EP She Is Coming and shows the singer is back in her musical groove. The song itself is an empowering nod to enjoying the single life while the track’s instrumentals hum with ’80s-inspired synths. Dua Lipa — “Levitating (Remix)” Feat. Madonna and Missy Elliot Dua Lipa debuted her shimmering sophomore album Future Nostalgia earlier this year but that hasn’t stopped the singer from sharing even more music. The singer called upon DJ The Blessed Madonna to transform the laid-back, groove-driven beat with revved-up bass and fluttering synths. “I decided to take the party up a notch,” Lipa wrote about the remix.

Charlie Puth — “Hard On Yourself” Feat. Blackbear Charlie Puth has an undeniable knack for crafting summery pop tunes, even getting the chance to collaborate with the iconic Elton John. Following his buoyant track “Girlfriend,” Puth linked up with “Hot Girl Bummer” singer Blackbear for the honest track “Hard On Yourself.” Over a skipping beat, the two singers wonder why their love interest is so hard on herself. Alicia Keys — “So Done” Feat. Khalid Gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia, Alicia Keys teamed up with crooner Khalid for the soaring track “So Done.” Over a subdue beat provided by Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson, the two sing of giving all the energy they possibly could to an exasperating situation.

Gianni Lee — “Gas” Feat. Andrea Valle Two of Philadelphia’s rising aritsts, Gianni Lee and Andrea Valle, linked up this week for the silky-smooth number “Gas.” Andrea’s captivating vocals are at the forefront of the single, supported by mesmerizing 808s and slow-burning synths. “I think a healthy collaboration between strong Black women and strong Black men is needed,” Lee said about the track. “I believe this release speaks to that, it speaks to friendship, it speaks to the idea of heroism and standing up for what we believe in. The release and the artwork scream AFROFUTURISM and the continued spread of its message and aesthetic in my artwork and everything that I touch. I’m a big afro-futurist.” Christine And The Queens — “La Vita Nuova (A.G. Cook Remix)” Feat. Caroline Polachek Back in February, Christine And The Queens shared the 6-track EP La Vita Nuova alongside a cinematic short film. Now, Christine has tapped a number of frequent collaborators to reimagine the EP’s title track with Caroline Polacheck. A.G. Cook stepped up to the challenge and added a shimmering, electronic edge.

Alaina Castillo — “Tonight” Alaina Castillo continues making a name for herself with a number of slow-burning singles. Following a handful of singles and EPs, Castillo infuses a bit more energy onto her track “Tonight.” With expertly-layered production, Castillo delivers one of her most upbeat singles yet. Lany — “You!” LA-based trip Lany is gearing up to release their third album Mama’s Boy after two successful albums and a high-profile collaboration with Lauv. Now, Lany gives fans a taste of their impending release with the reflective track “You!” “There was only one person in the world I cared about hearing Malibu Nights,” said lead singer Paul Klein. “Now, there’s not one person in the world I don’t want to hear Mama’s Boy.”