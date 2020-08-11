All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week’s best new pop music saw releases from both up-and-comers and seasoned stars alike. Joji tapped Diplo for a moody tune, Robyn hopped on a song with SG Lewis and Channel Tres, and Troye Sivan shared another slow-burner. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Joji — “Daylight” Feat. Diplo Though it may not be immediately evident through his down-tempo music, Joji’s sense of humor is apparent in his videos. The same can be said about Diplo, making Joji’s collaboration with him a highlight od this week’s best new pop. About “Daylight,” Joji said he wrote the song to inspire warmth in his listeners: “It might be nice for people to hear a song about daylight, especially when we don’t get as much of it as we used to.” SG Lewis — “Impact” Feat. Robyn and Channel Tres While clubs may be closed for the foreseeable future, SG Lewis tapped pop icon Robyn and Channel Tres for a dance floor-ready anthem. “The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful,” producer SG Lewis said about the track, “and creates something so unique.”

Troye Sivan — “Rager Teenager!” Troye Sivan is just a few weeks away from debuting a new EP, In A Dream. Offering another taste of the lovelorn effort, Sivan shared “Rager Teenager!” which recounts the swell of pubescent hormones that presents itself as an urge to wild out with a love interest. Omar Apollo — “Stayback” Following a handful of singles and EPs, Omar Apollo is finally gearing up to release his debut album. With “Stayback,” Apollo further teases the wistful mood of the record. Speaking about the track, Apollo said: “‘Stayback’ is a song about being in love for a long period of time. After years of being hurt emotionally, I moved on and decided to treat the relationship as a memory instead of fantasizing about it and trying to make it work.

Kai — “In The Now” With the immensely lush production on “In The Now,” Kai officially breaks out onto the scene with her debut solo single. Originally obtaining a Grammy nomination for her Flume collaboration “Never Be Like You,” Kai said her new track is about “the desire to be truly present with someone, instead of fearing the end and wondering, ‘What if I hurt you?’ or ‘What if you hurt me?’” Duckwrth — “Quick” Feat. Kian Duckwrth has been steadily releasing disco-inspired tunes and with “Quick,” it’s all coming into focus. The single arrives alongside a major-label debut record announcement and features an off-kilter beat and smooth harmonies from Duckwrth and his new labelmate Kian.

Alec Wigdahl — “Summer Is Over” Rising singer Alec Wigdahl has proven a knack for soaring pop melodies with his recent singles and now the singer is back with the exuberant “Summer Is Over.” Over a driving beat, Wigdahl’s expertly captures the impending end-of-summer nostalgia with a distinct airiness. Victoria Monet — “Jaguar” Monet shared her shimmering record Jaguar this week, which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon aptly labeled “polished, provocative, and worth paying attention to.” With the album arrived the irresistible smooth title track. Over a jaunty rhythm, Monet croons feel-good lyrics about a new love interest.