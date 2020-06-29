Christine And The Queens has made herself one of the most active presences in the livestream performance space during the pandemic. She started a run of nightly virtual shows back in March, and she have offered some creative performances since then. The musician has covered Neil Young and The Weeknd, as well as performed from atypical and visually appealing locales. She did the latter again over the weekend, as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite For Our Future digital benefit concert.

Her contribution to the event was a performance of “La Vita Nuova,” filmed inside the empty Grand Palais in Paris. The space is architecturally gorgeous and has plenty of space, giving Christine an abundance of room to move around in her puffy, puffy sleeves and dance as she sang.

The song is the title track of the surprise EP Christine And The Queens released earlier this year. The 13-minute release was accompanied by a short film, in which Christine dances and tries to shake the devil that she can’t seem to get away.

Watch Christine And The Queens perform “La Vita Nuova” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.