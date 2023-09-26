All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. A ton of artists returned with stellar new albums, including Kylie Minogue bringing the heat on Tension and Slayyyter keeping the party going on Starf*cker. And even with that, there is still so much left to choose from — adding to an already record year for music. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan — “Sarah’s Place” Zach Bryan surprised fans with a brand new EP titled Boys Of Faith, and it also features some standout collaborations. One of which is Noah Kahan on “Sarah’s Place,” where the two reflect on memories of someone they no longer see, but still keep loosely in touch with. While fictional, there is still a bit of emotional reliability to it that most can understand. Shakira, Fuerza Regida — “El Jefe” Shakira’s new “El Jefe” collaboration with Fuerza Regida finds her struggling with the stresses of daily life, including dropping her kids at school. However, some are suspecting there’s a layer of a diss track, as she mentions the name of her nanny who discovered her ex’s affair.

Kylie Minogue — “Green Light” Kylie Minogue returned with her album, Tension, and fans have a ton of thoughts — as they’ve been excitedly waiting for it. “Green Light” arrives later into the record in terms of tracklist sequencing, but it continues the danceable, mesmerizing vibe to keep the night going. While others started slower or opened with a more robotic instrumental, this one feels more disco-inspired. Fifty Fifty — “Lovin’ Me – Live Studio Version OT4” Fifty Fifty is already honoring their successful year in a special way, as they dropped their The Beginning compilation EP. It includes several versions of their hit “Cupid,” including the Sabrina Carpenter remix and a sped-up version. However, it’s their live studio takes, like of “Lovin’ Me,” that slow things down and show people just how vocally talented these girls are.

Bleachers — “Modern Girl” Believed to be the lead single from their fourth album, Bleachers’ “Modern Girl” is a carefree jam session that also namedrops the band members in the lyrics, making it a fun, personal touch. The track also appears in the new season of Sex Education. Slayyyter — “I Love Hollywood” Slayyyter’s “I Love Hollywood,” from her new album, Starf*cker, finds her fully leaning into the high-glam mentality. With inspiration from Y2K pop stars like Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, and more, she takes the vibes to another level — going on an extensive shopping spree, smoking in a limo, and more.

Kim Petras — “Confession” Kim Petras also put out a new surprise record titled Problématique. “I got so many diamonds and rings / I don’t need more material things / But lately you’ve been all in my dreams,” she reveals on “Confession,” a romantic spin about rejecting the expensive lifestyle. Holly Humberstone — “Into Your Room” Holly Humberstone is approaching the release of her Paint My Bedroom Black album and has treated fans to another strong preview with “Into Your Room.” Blending her unique electronic beats and emotional lyricism, she takes part of the blame for being the downfall of a relationship.