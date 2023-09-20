Bleachers returned today with their new single, “Modern Girl,” presumably from the band’s upcoming fourth album. The upbeat track finds the entire group jamming out, complete with a saxophone break from Evan Smith.

Lead singer Jack Antonoff also throws in some inside jokes for fans and other members of the band, including the previously mentioned Smith and member Mikey Freedom Hart with the pun, “Mikey Freedom / Heart attack.”

It could also easily double as a weekend anthem, as Antonoff sings about “All the modern girls / Shaking their ass tonight.”

The music video, directed by Alex Lockett, taps into the carefree energy that Bleachers has — finding the members just rocking out, almost as if we discovered them during an impromptu session.

Bleachers originally premiered the song on BBC Radio 1, and it is expected to appear in Netflix’s new season of Sex Education, according to a press release. Last month, the band also dropped their Live At Radio City Music Hall album. It was filmed during their performance at the NYC venue in July 2022, where Bruce Springsteen joined them as a special guest — to play their “Chinatown” collaboration.

While there aren’t any current tour dates yet, Antonoff did tease a possible 2024 return of his Shadow Of The City music festival today.

Check out the video for Bleachers’ “Modern Girl” above.