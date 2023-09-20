Troye Sivan is less than a month away from dropping his third studio album Something To Give Each Other. The album’s lead single, “Rush” proved to be a summer hit, notably on TikTok and at Pride events. Today (September 20), Sivan has given us the latest taste of Something To Give Each Other.

The song features a prominent sample of Bag Raiders’ “Shooting Stars,” over which Sivan details intoxicating newfound bliss.

“You just got me started / And I don’t think I can stop it / And I don’t wanna go home alone, alright,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

When the song came together, Sivan wasn’t sure if he’d be able to get the “Shooting Stars” sample.

“When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio,” said Sivan in a statement. “It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work – he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

In the video, Sivan is seen dancing throughout Bangkok, and is later joined by drag performers, as he holds onto a romantic high as long as he can.

You can see the video for “Got Me Started” above.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol. Find more information here.