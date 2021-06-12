Always one to tap interesting and unusual collaborators, Skrillex has put together quite a posse for his latest new single. “Supersonic (My Existence)” features vocals from Josh Pan, Dutch producer-trio Noisia and contributions from 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady. This ghostly bit of dubstep is the third new track Skrillex has released so far in 2021, following up his house-inflected collaboration with Four Tet and Starrah, “Butterflies,” and the full-on pop-punk banger “Too Bizarre,” that features Swae Lee and Siiickbrain. Though the latest single is the only song to come without its own video, it just might be the strongest of the bunch.

While no word has come yet about an official album announcement or release date, it definitely feels like the groundbreaking producer is readying something big for a new phase. His three new singles mark his first new Skrillex music since 2019. But given the fact we’re on the brink of one of the most anticipated festival seasons in recent memory, it makes sense that Skrillex is making his return. Check out “Supersonic (My Existence)” above and keep an eye out for more announcements coming soon. Meanwhile, it might interest longtime fans to know that Sonny Moore has completely changed up his signature look — check out a brand new press photo below.