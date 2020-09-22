All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Justin Bieber — “Holy” Feat. Chance The Rapper Justin Bieber is well on his way to breaking out of his boyish pop star days. With his recent album Changes, Bieber aimed to pivot to a more R&B sound. With this week’s Chance The Rapper collaboration, “Holy,” Bieber refines his soaring melodies. Anitta — “Me Gusta” Feat. Cardi B, Myke Towers Brazilian pop singer Anitta tapped superstar Cardi B for the fiery track “Me Gusta.” Over a rhythmic beat, Cardi and Anitta flaunt their worth as they detail what they find attractive in men and deliver lyrics about being “bad b*tches.”

Ali Gatie — “Welcome Back” Feat. Alessia Cara Though he only has one EP under his belt, Ali Gatie has already garnered a huge fanbase and boasts more than three billion streams. For his latest track, Gatie teams up with fellow Canadian star Alessia Cara to find hope even in heartbreak. Ava Max — “Naked” Though Ava Max has been in the music scene for years and already gained a cult following for her expansive, Lady Gaga-adjacent pop, the singer had yet to release her debut album — until now. Ava’s Heaven & Hell has finally arrived, and with it comes the earnest track “Naked.” Over a shimmering beat, the singer sings of keeping her guard up in relationships, only opening up to those she knows won’t break her heart.

Cautious Clay — “Agreeable” Cautious Clay has been making music independently for just about four years and while he’s remained relatively under the radar, his work has caught the attention of many. His songs were featured in films like Booksmart and HBO’s Insecure. Taylor Swift even caught wind of one of his tracks and used it as a sample in her Lover song “London Boy.” Continuing on the heels of his breakout, Clay shares “Agreeable” as a downtrodden track. Gus Dapperton — “Bluebird” Gus Dapperton shared his long-awaited sophomore record Orca this week, debuting a video to the track “Bluebird” alongside the record’s release. The song itself stands as a laid-back preview to the entirety of Dapperton’s vulnerable record.

LANY — “Cowboy In LA” LA group LANY are gearing up for the release of their record Mama’s Boy. Just a few weeks away, the band are giving another preview of their effort with the slow-burning number “Cowboy In LA,” detailing a heartfelt day with a crush. Alec Wigdahl — “The Word” Though Alec Wigdahl grew up without a “tight knit sense of belonging,” he shortly found his calling with music. Wigdahl has proven a knack for buoyant beats with his recent singles “Lipstick” and “Summer Is Over.” Now, Wigdahl expands his catalog with the sunny, feel-good tune “The Word.”