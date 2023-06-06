All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Summer is arguably where pop shines the most — and 2023 is already off to a killer swing for the first week of June. Quite a few songs on this week’s roundup are attached to either the hottest blockbusters hitting theaters (aka more from Barbie), new shows that are making waves on their respective platforms, or even an anthem for one coming to an end. While each song takes on a different identity, it still manages to connect audiences — even if you don’t go see the particular thing it’s in. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Karol G (feat. Aldo Ranks) – “Watati” On the heels of Dua Lipa leading the Barbie soundtrack, Karol G is keeping the momentum going with her incredibly fun “Watati.” Kicking things off with Karol phoning her collaborator, Aldo Ranks, the two deliver on the dance-ready hit. “Papi let’s go to the disco to have a good time,” she sings in Spanish during her verse. Bizarrap, Peso Pluma — “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” Some might recognize Bizarrap’s music session drops from his immensely popular one he did with Shakira a few months back. Now, Peso Pluma joined him in the studio for a feature that takes a turn from the traditional fire of the guest artist’s lyrics. “I’m still here / I’ll continue without sleep / Everything has changed since you left / I promised myself to not repeat,” he reminisces.

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Madonna — “Popular” The Weeknd brought Playboi Carti and Madonna along for his moody “Popular” song, which is featured among the music for his HBO series, The Idol. As he plays an eerie-ish cult leader trying to get to a pop star, the vibes carry over to portray the tale of a fame-obsessed celebrity. Tove Lo — “I Like U” Tove Lo aimed “to make another song that was in the vein of the ‘90s [and] Y2K-era dance music” with her new single, “I Like U,” according to an interview with NME. “We tried a bunch of different ways, and I was just like, ‘No, this is the way – it needs to be this epic dance moment before you get the chorus melody,’” she added about her choice to once again work with Timfromthehouse on the production.

Madison Beer — “Home To Another One” Madison Beer is ushering in her sophomore era with the bop “Home To Another One” — but she still struggles to get over an ex. “Say you hate me / It’s okay, boy, you’re not the only one / Another year, we’re still here / Call me, ‘Baby’ / I know you go home to another one,” she notes. Plus, her brilliant space-themed music video went viral online. Ed Sheeran — “A Beautiful Game” In honor of the alleged final episode of Ted Lasso ever, Ed Sheeran wrote an uplifting anthem, “A Beautiful Game,” specifically for the series. Throughout his tour stops, Sheeran recorded audio from the various crowds to use in the track.

Stray Kids — “S-Class” Stray Kids‘ “S-Class” finds the K-Pop band raising their artistry to another level. In this new music video, they lean into zany concepts like encountering aliens, but they also make time to show off their fiery choreography — backed by graphics of actual flames. Kelly Clarkson — “I Hate Love” Kelly Clarkson is going full-throttle on the breakup jams with her latest album teaser, “I Hate Love.” Still, this hasn’t stopped her from enlisting a very fun surprise guest. Actor Steve Martin plays the banjo on the track. Clarkson had wanted to work with Martin after discovering his videos during the pandemic, making it a unique-but-brilliant pairing. Here’s hoping these two can meet in-person soon to perform it.