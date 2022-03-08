All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week was full of plenty of pleasant surprises in pop music. “Head On Fire,” the addictive collaboration between Griff and Sigrid, welcomed even more guests with King Princess and MØ hopping on to the track, while Charli XCX returned with an ’80s-inspired track and a stunning music video that received a wide array of reactions on the internet. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Khalid — “Last Call” Persistent hitmaker Khalid always knows what he’s doing. He mumbles over a steady trap beat on the verses of this new song, but sings with a visceral, autotuned soprano voice on the chorus in a way that evokes nostalgia. It helps that the video depicts him lounging in the backseat of a sleek car as it’s driven through a colossal, almost unreal landscape, conveying a sense of pure bliss and unfiltered emotion. Fefe Dobson — “Fckin In Love” The Canadian star who’s written songs for artists like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez came back with this energetic, ecstatic anthem. It kicks off with a thumping soundscape and a declaration of content hedonism: “We just made love / I’m in bliss, I don’t wanna get up.” It serves as a great entrance into spring.

Sir Chloe — “Mercy” The Bennington, VA-based group is “swollen with doubt and animosity” on the dejected “Mercy.” The song builds as the begging continues, intensifying and growing bigger. The vocals are certain and matter-of-fact, almost deadpan, making the listening experience hypnotic. Griff, Sigrid, King Princess, MØ — “Head On Fire” Griff and Sigrid’s original collaboration for this track was such a pleasant surprise; who knew it could get better? King Princess and MØ strengthen the grip of “Head On Fire,” adding gorgeous harmonies that are easy to get lost in.

Justin Bieber, Omah Lay — “Attention” This rhythmic track shows how sweetly Bieber’s tender voice mixes with that of Lay, which is as soft but made even more bewitching with sparkling autotune. The premise of the song is simple; “It’s basically about sometime in everybody’s life, you’re lonely,” Lay said. When they repeat, “Show me a little attention,” it’s in a sincere whisper and it makes the listener wonder who could say no. Cecilia Gault — “Kira Kira” Cecilia Gault’s brand of pop is hallucinogenic and irresistible, like being immersed in a videogame. Though the chaos of it can be headache-inducing, it’s worth it in the end. This track in particular flaunts that talent unapologetically and unforgettably.

Charli XCX — “Baby” “Baby” is a quick, determined spurt of desire, simultaneously reminiscent of ’80s disco and early-2000s Britney Spears. The best part of the song might be its brisk, urgent pace, communicating that it’s not willing to wait for anyone. The dancing in the music video definitely adds to the magnetism of the music. Mallrat — “Teeth” Australian miscreant Mallrat has always loved to imbue pop songs with murky, ominous bass. “Teeth” opens with that; uncomfortably deep chords bring the listener into the track, and then her soft-spoken, detached vocals come next. Though her lyrics portray a sense of fear, she sounds like an all-powerful force that others should be afraid of instead: “When I ask I receive / Don’t play fair, don’t be sweet,” she intones mesmerizingly.