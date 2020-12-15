All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Taylor Swift’s surprise album Evermore dominated pop music this week, but there were still a handful of other talented artists with big releases. Britney Spears made a bouyant return, Shawn Mendes tapped girlfriend Camila Cabello for a cutesy Christmas jingle, and Noah Cyrus served up an introspective ballad. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Taylor Swift — “No Body, No Crime” Feat. Haim Of course, any new Taylor Swift release will surely earn Uproxx’s best new pop stamp of approval — especially when it’s a collaboration with Haim. Swift tapped the sister trio for the twang-infused femme fatale anthem “No Body, No Crime,” whey they harmonize of using instincts to catch a killer in his tracks. Britney Spears — “Matches” Feat. Backstreet Boys This week also saw a release from a major pop star. Britney Spears released another deluxe version of her album Glory and it included to brand-new song “Matches.” The Backstreet Boys collaboration not only offers nostalgia for the early aughts, but its bouncy beat makes it a surefire bop in any decade.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello — “The Christmas Song” Following the massive success of their 2019 collaboration “Señorita,” musical sweethearts Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have teamed up for another duet. This time, they’re getting in a cozy holiday mood with the sing “The Christmas Song,” a swooning piano ballad which raised funds for the non-profit organization Feeding America. Madison Beer — “Boysh*t” Fresh off a handful of releases and her appearance at this year’s VMAs ceremony, Madison Beer returns with the cutting track “Boysh*t.” Over a thumping beat, Beer sings of finally breaking off a toxic relationship once-and-for-all.

Noah Cyrus — “All Three” Noah Cyrus may have released her debut album this year, but that doesn’t mean she’s done releasing new music. Cyrus returned this week with “All Three,” a heartbreakingly personal ballad about the ups-and-downs of tumultuous relationship. JP Saxe, Julia Michaels — “Kissin’ In The Cold” JP Saxe and songwriter Julia Michaels were another pair of musicians who were getting into the holiday spirit this week with the soaring collaboration “Kissin’ In The Cold.” The tender collaboration follows the artists’ previous collaboration “If The World Was Ending,” which earned the pair Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year.

SG Lewis — “Time” Feat. Rhye Ahead of his long-awaited debut album due out this February, SG Lewis linked up with Rhye for the club-ready single “Time.” “‘Time’ is a song that is central to the album thematically and sonically,” SG Lewis said about the track. “Rhye has one of the most unique and distinctive voices out there, and I’ve been a fan for so long.” Alexander 23 and Jeremy Zucker — “Nothing’s The Same” Two of pop’s sweethearts got together for an earnest single. With “Nothing’s The Same,” Alexander 23 and Jeremy Zucker croon of the woes of getting older and moving on from past relationships.