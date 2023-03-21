All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

These two weeks are proving to be a massive one for pop lovers. Between one of the stars on this list kicking off her highly-anticipated tour for two nights in the renamed Glendale (and dropping new music) to several other artists dropping new records in such a short span, it’s guaranteed to be a great time — no matter who you love. Check out Uproxx’s roundup of the best new pop music from this week.

Taylor Swift — “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” Taylor Swift dropped the studio version of her Lover era outtake, “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” as well as three re-recorded songs to celebrate her Eras Tour starting. A flip side to her deluxe Midnights track, “Hits Different,” this one finds Swift being thankful for the past relationships that brought someone into her life instead of getting sick at the thought of them in love with other girls. Duality! Lana Del Rey — “The Grants” The second single ahead of Lana Del Rey’s new album, which arrives later this week, “The Grants” opens the record and finds the star reflecting on her love for her family. It opens on a unique, live-sounding production, as the intro is backed by several layered harmonies. By the time she introduces the powerful piano instrumental, it proves like a right choice for this to kick off the album as the first track.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Things I Wish You Said” Sabrina Carpenter released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, which included four new songs. The new closer, “Things I Wish You Said,” is an emotional reflection as she notes things that should have happened — and very well could have salvaged a relationship. Jimin — “Set Me Free Pt. 2” Jimin of BTS is continuing his solo endeavor on a high note and on the heels of a collaboration with Taeyang. His single, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” is an inspirational call to action for what the performer wants for his life. “‘Set me free’ means setting myself free, so I thought it was important that I be the one to set myself free — not someone else. In the end, I’m the one who has to set myself free,” he told Consequence.

Fred Again.., Skrillex, Four Tet — “Baby Again” Fred Again.. brought back Skrillex and Four Tet for another round with “Baby Again..” after their sold-out Madison Square Garden show. The song finds Lil Baby doing vocals, over a looped electronic beat, for a little over five minutes. Aluna — “Killing Me” Aluna’s new song, “Killing Me,” finds her working with the producer, TSHA, to craft a collab that both truly love. “Having been a huge admirer of TSHA’s production I was so thrilled to get the opportunity to work together,” Aluna said via Stereogum. “But what came out surprised us both — it’s a catchy bop, but it’s still wonky and fresh with that distinctive originality that TSHA has us all in a chokehold. It took a while with us throwing the song back-and-forth and even in the trash at one point, but our joint obsession pulled us through and finally it’s ready to join the world!”

Keltiey — “Dumiri” Keltiey’s “Dumiri” blends pop, electronic, and R&B as she vents out her emotions. After just a string of singles since debuting last year, Keltiey has cemented herself as a force to watch, with love from Flo Milli and others. “I learned to speak up for myself and write what I am feeling,” she noted. “So, when listeners hear my music, I want them to feel encouraged to keep going.” NMIXX — “Young, Dumb, Stupid” NMIXX, a popular girl group, dropped their first mini album yesterday — and had treated fans to the early single, “Young, Dumb, Stupid.” In a fitting nature to the title, it is an upbeat and carefree anthem. “But who cares? But who cares? / Wе’re fearless, do whatever we want,” they sing in the chorus.