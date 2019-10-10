Name a better decade for pop music. I’ll wait. Truly, the 2010s were an astonishing time for an often-overlooked genre, as the tides of change and a reassessment of the taste of teenage girls meant a lot more serious critical assessment for the genre. In turn, the stars of pop stepped up their game, vying for a seat at the table next to the titans of hip-hop. And though many entries on this list either borrow liberally from hip-hop or cross over in other interesting and unique ways, all of them are decidedly pop, embracing the chance to marry extremely melodic songs with deeply personal storylines. Read on for our best pop picks of the decade.

Note: These are albums that missed the cut on our general Best Albums Of The 2010s list, which you can find here. If you don’t see your fave, it might be on the general list.