The 2010s have been a decade dominated by hip-hop While that statement is true, it also runs the risk of generalizing a ten-year stretch that was much more than rap. Pop, rock, and other genres were also meaningfully represented by brilliant works that pushed boundaries and brought new ideas to music more broadly. In all styles of music, the 2010s saw the emergence of new global superstars, established acts further cementing their legacies, and honestly, some of the best albums of all time.

Like the decades before it, the albums produced in the 2010s are a critical piece of music history, and an indication of where the medium will go in the next decade. There have been a ton of superlative albums released over the past ten years that will forever represent this decade, so let’s look at all the best ones.