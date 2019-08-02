Khalid is on top of the world right now. His recently released album Free Spirit is his first No. 1 record, and the lead single from the album, “Talk,” is his highest-charting song to date, with a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s been a few months since “Talk” was shared as a single, so now he’s back with another one, an updated version of “Right Back.”

The new remix features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and the pair also shared a video for the track, which features them and others having a swell time at a friendly summer barbecue.

Khalid previously said of the original version of the song, “I love working with Stargate because every time I work with them, the melodies just flow right out of me. It gives me this level of nostalgia from one of my favorite areas of music, the ’90s. The way that it sounds, the way that I see my friends dance to it, and the fact that my mom really, really loves it — that was the tipping point. If my mom doesn’t like a song, it’s not making the album.”

Meanwhile, A Boogie With Da Hoodie recently shared an update about his delayed Artist 2.0 mixtape, writing on Twitter last week, “Artist 2.0 is coming real real soon. I’m putting the final touches on it. I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Watch the video for the updated version of “Right Back” above, and read our review of Free Spirit here.