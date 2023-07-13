Billie Eilish is paying her formative Barbie fandom forward.

Eilish, who still “lights up” when someone gifts her a Holiday Barbie doll, teamed again with her super-producer brother, Finneas, to make “What Was I Made For” for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Her involvement is a full-circle moment for her, and she’s giving fresh entry points for younger kids to find catharsis in Barbie.

The vulnerable piano ballad arrived this morning, July 13, and shortly thereafter, Eilish made Barbie-themed merch available on her official website. Her fans will assuredly also light up when unboxing it.

The offerings include pink and black velour jackets ($110), pink and black velour pants ($110), pink and black ribbed tank tops ($45), pink and black baseball hats ($35), a black graphic tee, pink and silver metal necklaces ($40), and a sticker set ($12). All of the items feature “Billie” written in the Barbie movie promotional font.

“Through this last winter, we’ve both been incredibly uninspired,” Eilish told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview published this morning. “We’ve still been working and trying to make stuff, and honestly, [‘What Was I Made For’] was the first thing we’d written in a minute.”

She added, “I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it!’ Like, we were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore. […] Barbie and Greta just like pulled it out of me.”