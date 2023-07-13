Billie Eilish Barbie premiere LA 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Sweetened Her ‘What Was I Made For’ Release By Unveiling ‘Barbie’-Themed Merch

Billie Eilish is paying her formative Barbie fandom forward.

Eilish, who still “lights up” when someone gifts her a Holiday Barbie doll, teamed again with her super-producer brother, Finneas, to make “What Was I Made For” for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Her involvement is a full-circle moment for her, and she’s giving fresh entry points for younger kids to find catharsis in Barbie.

The vulnerable piano ballad arrived this morning, July 13, and shortly thereafter, Eilish made Barbie-themed merch available on her official website. Her fans will assuredly also light up when unboxing it.

The offerings include pink and black velour jackets ($110), pink and black velour pants ($110), pink and black ribbed tank tops ($45), pink and black baseball hats ($35), a black graphic tee, pink and silver metal necklaces ($40), and a sticker set ($12). All of the items feature “Billie” written in the Barbie movie promotional font.

Billie Eilish Barbie IG
@billieeilish on Instagram

“Through this last winter, we’ve both been incredibly uninspired,” Eilish told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview published this morning. “We’ve still been working and trying to make stuff, and honestly, [‘What Was I Made For’] was the first thing we’d written in a minute.”

She added, “I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it!’ Like, we were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore. […] Barbie and Greta just like pulled it out of me.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×