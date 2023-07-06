The most emotionally devastating thing in the main Barbie trailer is Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) flat feet, but Billie Eilish is delivering the ultimate gut punch.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! [teddy bear, pink bow, ballet slipper, pink heart emojis] ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! [see-no-evil monkey, smiling with hearts emojis],” Eilish captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 6.

She continued, “WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS”

The bar is high, considering Eilish and Finneas’ No Time To Die theme song (“No Time To Die“) earned them the Oscar for Best Original Song.The Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack was exclusively revealed by Rolling Stone on May 25 with the promise that additional artists — or, “more Barbies & Kens” — would be announced at a later date. Eilish proved to be among that category.

The initial announcement confirmed Ava Max, Charli XCX (“Speed Drive“), Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa (“Dance The Night“), Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G (“Watati“), Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress (“Angel“), Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi.

Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” with Aqua debuted at No. 7 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Barbie and Barbie: The Album are both slated for a July 21 release.

