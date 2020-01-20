Billie Eilish Teases The Release Date Of Her Second Album: ‘It’s Coming’

It has been about ten months since Billie Eilish released her massively successful 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. It’s not yet known when her second record will be coming out, but Eilish has offered a bit of an update on that front.

Speaking during an interview at the iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert on Saturday (January 18), Eilish said while she will be working on the new record this year, it will not come out in 2020: “This year? No, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

She also teased her upcoming performance at the Grammys, and she hinted that it will be a pretty run-of-the-mill showing: “Don’t get your hopes up. I mean, it’ll be me, but it’s not that much. It’s just me. […] I’m excited.”

Billie says there won’t be a new album this year but that she will be working on one in an interview at @iHeartRadio’s #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/yfEoyojsxT — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

Billie talks about her GRAMMYs performance in an interview at @iHeartRadio’s #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/EzASIpY3Ug — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

Back in October, her brother Finneas offered an update about the album, saying that he and his sister are “deep into the creative process” on it: “I’m writing the album now and I think the album’s all new. I think it’ll mirror When We All Fall Asleep in that sense that the EP had ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’ and then the album was just only album songs and no re-releases, so we’re excited about that one. We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure.”