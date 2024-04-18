We are less than a month away from Billie Eilish’s much anticipated third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Having announced the album earlier this month, Eilish has fans abuzz regarding the sounds of her upcoming record. And she’s is remaining tight-lipped about the project, as she wants fans to experience Hit Me Hard And Soft in full.

But last weekend at Coachella, Eilish previewed a few songs for fans during a party for Do Labs, including “Lunch” and “L’Amour De Ma Vie.” She also revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe that she had filmed a video for the song “Lunch.”

Today (April 18), Eilish took to social media to reveal the tracklist for Hit Me Hard And Soft — following a momentary accidental posting by Rolling Stone. The album will consist of 10 songs. No features have been listed, however, there will likely be no features, as there have been none on Eilish’s last two projects. Her brother, Finneas, served as the album’s sole producer.

You can see the Hit Me Hard And Soft tracklist below.

1. “Skinny”

2. “Lunch”

3. “Chihiro

4. “Birds Of A Feather”

5. “Wildflower”

6. “The Greatest”

7. “L’Amour De Ma Vie”

8. “The Diner”

9. “Bittersuite”

10. “Blue”

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.