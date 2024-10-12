Billie Eilish sternly said that she is done talking about her sexuality and who she’s dating. However, that doesn’t mean the “Birds OF A Feather” singer can’t sing about it.

Over as heard on Nat & Alex Wolff‘s flirty new single “Soft Kissing Hour,” she is open to helping others vocalize it. The pop-rock sibling duo tapped their Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour head honcho to serve as the track’s official producer.

As the pair sings, “Paying by the hour / You know I’m missing you / Hear the running of the shower / Zipper on your black boots / Hell I’m doomed / When I step in your room / It’s the soft kissing hour,” it is clear the delicately delivered lines are for the hopeless romantics.

After the track’s release, the group took to their official Instagram page to pen a touching message to their collaborator. “We’ve never been prouder of anything in our lives,” they wrote. “Billie Eilish is a brilliant artist and producer and unfathomable talent and the opportunity to collaborate with her on this song was a dream come true. Alex, Billie and I (Nat) sat in a room until 4 AM with a piano an acoustic guitar and one handheld mic. No professional equipment, no recording engineer, no “adults” just three people who love each other eating vegan chocolate and making music.”

Listen to Nat & Alex Wolff song “Soft Kissing Hour” produced by Billie Eilish above.