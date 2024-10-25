Earlier this week, Rihanna called Billie Eilish her “dream collaborator” in an interview with Access Hollywood, and it sounds like the “Birds Of A Feather” singer is all-in. “what in the absolute f*ck?” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “oh my god. what the f*ck?”

Considering the well-received results of Eilish’s recent collaboration with Charli XCX, “Guess,” a team-up between Billie and Rihanna would undoubtedly become a fan favorite. Of course, Rihanna has been working on her ninth album for the past few years, and this interaction probably won’t get fans to stop bugging her about it anytime soon.

Rihanna’s been a bit more visible lately promoting her Savage X Fenty line, which recently landed placement in Nordstrom, giving her plenty of opportunities to share her thoughts about the music scene. During a launch event in Los Angeles this month, Rihanna was asked about a possible Savage X Fenty theme song, and she said she’d love if it were made by GloRilla. She’d previously teased GloRilla about their respective album release dates, but now that Glo’s album is out — and charting impressively for a debut — it looks like the Memphis rapper now holds the upper hand. Ball’s in your cour, now, RiRi… it might be time to make a move.