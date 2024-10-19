Rihanna’s billionaire empire is expanding quickly. The “Umbrella” singer’s latest release includes Savage X Fenty’s new line debut at Nordstrom stores.

On October 10, the entrepreneur celebrated the collection’s arrival with a commemorative event at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles, California. Still while chatting up with press, Rihanna could escape questions about music. But instead of her own solo work, model Alton Mason surprised Rihanna with some musical food for thought regarding Savage X Fenty.

“If there was a Savage X Fenty theme song who would you want to sing it,” asked Alton (see video here).

Although the question could’ve easily been bait for Rihanna to tease her highly anticipated album, she dodged it by spotlighting another musician.

After giving the question some thought, Rihanna hilariously responded, “GloRilla.”

Despite GloRilla’s love for singing online, she is in fact not an actual vocal rather a rapper. Still, users online are in feel support of Rihanna’s imaginary wish.

Rihanna went on to explain the reasoning behind her choice. “To see a young lady who’s still grounded in who she is and where she came from, I love that,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has praised GloRilla. Back in June, Rihanna uploaded a clip of her rapping along to the rapper’s song “TGIF.” Thanks to ASAP Rocky’s comical response to Rihanna rapping along to the anti-relationship sentiments it will live on forever in pop culture. Then in July, Rihanna slid into GloRilla’s direct messages to ask when she would drop her debut studio album.

Well, the ball is in GloRilla’s court. Fans are hoping she takes it to the hole with yet another banger.